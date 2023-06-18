India Ranks First in Least Generation of Single-Use Plastic Waste

As the world is attempting to beat plastic pollution, India has ranked at the top in least generation of single-use plastic waste, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to data released by World of Statistics, India has ranked at the top in least single-use plastic waste generation (annually per person in kilograms). The following is the data:
India- 4
China- 18
Germany- 22
Spain- 34
France- 36
Japan- 37
UK- 44
South Korea- 44
USA- 53
Australia- 59
Taking to Twitter, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “India ranks at the top in least generation of single-use plastic waste. Credit goes to rural India. We need to work harder to #BeatPlasticPollution.”
It may be mentioned that the theme of environment day this year was #BeatPlasticPollution. The central government initiated all the steps to aware people on plastic pollution and why we should avoid using it.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of World Environment Day urged everyone to contribute towards building a shared and sustainable future.