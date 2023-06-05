'Beat Plastic Pollution by Switching to Eco-Friendly Options': Kiren Rijiju

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Sunday urged everyone to avoid using plastic and switch to eco-friendly alternatives.
Kiren Rijiju shared a video on his Twitter handle where he could be seen with his daughter planting a tree on their garden area. He captioned the video, “On this #WorldEnvironmentDay let us keep our planet green and promise to protect the Environment. #BeatPlasticPollution by switching to eco-friendly options. We must adopt Lifestyle for the Environment – LiFE – to save our Earth.”
World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to create awareness among people to preserve and protect our environment.
This year, the theme of environment day is #BeatPlasticPollution. The government has initiated all the steps to aware people on plastic pollution and why we should avoid using it.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged everyone to contribute towards building a shared and sustainable future.
He said, "Our govt has been consistently working towards ensuring a clean and green environment for our future generations, where everyone enjoys a high quality of life. On #WorldEnvironmentDay, I call upon all to contribute towards building a shared, sustainable and safe future."