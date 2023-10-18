Southwest Monsoons Have Withdrawn From Northeast Region: RMC Guwahati

The release said, “Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from entire East & Northeast India; today, the 17th October, 2023. The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 20.0°N/96.0°E, 17.0°N/91.5°E, Machilipatnam, Kurnool, Badami, Vengurla & 16.0°N/70.0°E.”