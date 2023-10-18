Environment

Southwest Monsoons Have Withdrawn From Northeast Region: RMC Guwahati

According to a release dated October 17, the withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 20.0 °N/96.0°E, 17.0°N/91.5°E, Machilipatnam, Kurnool, Badami, Vengurla and 16.0°N/70.0°E.
Southwest Monsoons have finally withdrawn from the entire East and Northeast region, the Regional Meteorological Department in Guwahati confirmed on Tuesday.

The release said, “Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from entire East & Northeast India; today, the 17th October, 2023. The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 20.0°N/96.0°E, 17.0°N/91.5°E, Machilipatnam, Kurnool, Badami, Vengurla & 16.0°N/70.0°E.”

IMD’s ‘End of Season Report on Southwest Monsoon’: 4 NE States Received Deficient Rainfall
Regional Meteorological Centre

