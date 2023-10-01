IMD’s ‘End of Season Report on Southwest Monsoon’: 4 NE States Received Deficient Rainfall

Southwest monsoon current advanced to south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands in time (on May 19, three days ahead of its normal date). However, further advance thereafter was sluggish. It set in over Kerala on June 8, seven days behind the normal date and covered the entire country by July 2, six days ahead of normal date. Monsoon withdrawal commenced from west Rajasthan on September 25 (with a delay of eight days).