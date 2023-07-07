The highest mountain peaks in India

India, a land of diverse topography, is home to some of the highest mountain peaks in the world. From towering Himalayan ranges to rolling hills, the Indian subcontinent has it all. With more than 100 peaks higher than 7000 meters spread across India, Pakistan, Nepal, China, and Bhutan, the region has become a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts and mountaineers from all over the world. The highest peak in India, Kanchenjunga, located in the Kangchenjunga Himal, stands tall at 8,586 m (28,169 ft) and is the third-highest peak in the world. The Himalayan range in India alone stretches more than 2500 kilometers from west to east, and the other mountain ranges such as the Trans Himalayas, Purvachal Himalayan ranges, and Western Ghats also have towering peaks higher than 3000 meters. In this article, we will delve into the highest peaks in India and explore the natural beauty and cultural diversity of the region.
The Himalayan range borders the country’s north and north-eastern regions. The Aravalli Range in northwestern India has the country’s oldest mountains. Below, we have provided a detailed description of all the essential highest peaks in India:
Kangchenjunga, located in Sikkim, is the highest mountain peak in mainland India, with a height of 8,586 meters, or 28,169 feet. The mountain's name, Kangchenjunga, means 'The Five Treasures of the Snows,' referring to gold, silver, grain, gems, and holy books. Although it was believed to be the world's tallest mountain until 1852, it is now known to be the third highest peak in the world. Kangchenjunga is situated near the India-Nepal border.
Nanda Devi, located entirely within Indian territory, is the second highest peak in India, with a height of 7,816 meters, or 25,643 feet. The name Nanda Devi means 'Bliss-Giving Goddess,' and it is considered a patron goddess by locals in the Garhwal and Kumaon Himalayas. The Nanda Devi National Park surrounding the mountain was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. Despite being a significant peak, Nanda Devi ranks as the 23rd highest mountain in the world.
Kamet Peak, with an elevation of 7,756 meters, or 25,446 feet, is the third highest peak in India. Located in the Garhwal Himalayas, Kamet is a part of the Zaskar mountain range and is surrounded by other notable peaks. Trekkers and climbers are not easily able to access Kamet Peak because of its location and terrain. The peak is close to Tibet, and the region is known for its treacherous terrain and avalanche risks. Nevertheless, Kamet Peak attracts adventure enthusiasts and seasoned climbers who want to conquer this mighty peak and experience its breathtaking views.
Saltoro Kangri is the fourth highest mountain peak in India, standing at 7,742 meters, or 25,400 feet. It is the tallest mountain peak in the Saltoro Mountains subrange of the Karakoram range. The Saltoro Kangri mountain range is home to two peaks: Saltoro Kangri I in the south and Saltoro Kangri II. The mountain range is situated on the border of Indian-controlled Siachen and Pakistan-controlled regions west of the Saltoro range. The Saltoro range also hosts some of the World's longest glaciers, which are a sight to behold. Saltoro Kangri is a challenging peak to climb due to its location and terrain. However, it attracts many mountaineers from across the world who want to experience the thrill of climbing a mighty peak.
Saser Kangri is an impressive mountain peak situated in the Karakoram range in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the fifth highest peak in India, with a height of 7,672 meters (25,170 feet). Saser Kangri is a part of Saser Muztagh and is known for its five magnificent summits and stunning views. Trekking and climbing Saser Kangri require advanced skills and experience due to its remote location and challenging terrain. However, the adventure and experience of climbing this peak are unparalleled, and the stunning views from the top make it worth the effort.
Mamostong Kangri is another stunning mountain peak located in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the sixth highest peak in India, with a height of 7,516 m (24,659 ft), and is situated close to the Siachen Glacier. Mamostong Kangri holds the highest summit in the sub-ranges of Rimo Mustagh in the Great Karakoram range. It is the 48th highest peak in the world and is a popular destination for trekkers and climbers. Climbing Mamostong Kangri requires advanced skills and experience due to the challenging terrain and remote location, but the stunning views and sense of accomplishment make it worth the effort.
Rimo Peak is a prominent mountain peak located in the Karakoram ranges of Jammu & Kashmir. It is part of the Rimo Muztagh and contains four mountain peaks, with Rimo I being the tallest at 7,385 m (24,229 ft) above sea level. The Karakoram Pass, which is a crucial trade route in central Asia, is situated northeast of the Rimo Mountains. The peak is included in the Siachen Glacier and is the seventh highest peak in India. Trekking and climbing Rimo Peak requires advanced skills and experience due to its remote location and challenging terrain.
Hardeol Peak is another magnificent mountain peak located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It is the eighth highest peak in India, standing tall at 7,151 m (23,461 ft). The mountain peak is known as the "Temple of God" and is one of the most famous summits in the Kumaon Himalayas. It adds to the beauty of the Milam valley in Uttarakhand and is situated in the northern parts of the Kumaon Sanctuary, touching Nanda Devi at the borders. Trekking and climbing Hardeol Peak offer the adventure of a lifetime, with stunning views and challenging terrain.
The ninth-highest peak in India is Chankamba Peak. It is a part of the Gangotri group, located in the Garhwal Himalaya region of Uttarakhand. The Gangotri Group includes four peaks, with Chaukhamba having the highest position among them. Chaukamba is named so because of the arrangement of the four peaks, which are close to each other. The mountain peak is elevated at 7,138 m (23,419 ft), while the lowest is at 6,854 m (22,487 ft).
Trisul Peak is another fascinating mountain peak situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The peak comprises three summits known as Trisul I, Trisul II, and Trisul III. The highest peak, Trisul 1, has an elevation of 7,120 meters. The mountain's name comes from the Trishul weapon of Lord Shiva, and the peak is found close to Nanda Devi Sanctuary. Trisul Peak's majestic beauty and challenging climb make it an attractive destination for trekkers and climbers looking for an adventure in the Himalayas.