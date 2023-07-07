The highest mountain peaks in India

India, a land of diverse topography, is home to some of the highest mountain peaks in the world. From towering Himalayan ranges to rolling hills, the Indian subcontinent has it all. With more than 100 peaks higher than 7000 meters spread across India, Pakistan, Nepal, China, and Bhutan, the region has become a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts and mountaineers from all over the world. The highest peak in India, Kanchenjunga, located in the Kangchenjunga Himal, stands tall at 8,586 m (28,169 ft) and is the third-highest peak in the world. The Himalayan range in India alone stretches more than 2500 kilometers from west to east, and the other mountain ranges such as the Trans Himalayas, Purvachal Himalayan ranges, and Western Ghats also have towering peaks higher than 3000 meters. In this article, we will delve into the highest peaks in India and explore the natural beauty and cultural diversity of the region.