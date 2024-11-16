World's Largest Coral Visible From Space Discovered

Scientists recently identified the world’s largest coral located in the Solomon Islands during a National Geographic Pristine Seas expedition. Measuring over 100 feet in length and estimated to be at least 300 years old, this colossal coral is so immense that it is visible from space. This single coral organism surpasses the previous record-holder in American Samoa by threefold and is even longer than the length of a blue whale.

Unlike typical coral reefs, which consist of numerous colonies, this extraordinary coral is a single, continuous entity that has been growing for centuries. Marine biologist Manu San Félix, who participated in an underwater study of the coral, described it as “close to the size of a cathedral.” Due to its vast, undulating appearance marked by brown tones, it was initially mistaken for a shipwreck. However, upon closer examination, a network of vivid purples, yellows, blues, and reds emerged, revealing its vibrant nature.

This enormous coral structure plays a crucial role in supporting marine biodiversity, providing shelter for various species such as fish, crabs, and shrimp. Additionally, it serves as a natural archive of oceanic conditions over the past three centuries. The process of measuring the coral posed challenges, as conventional tools were insufficient, necessitating the labour-intensive use of stretched and reeled tapes.

The discovery of this resilient coral offers a glimmer of hope for marine ecosystems that are increasingly threatened by climate change, overfishing, pollution, and rising ocean temperatures. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, over 40 per cent of warm-water reef-building species are currently at risk of extinction due to widespread coral bleaching.

Despite its remote location, this massive coral is not exempt from these threats. Enric Sala, the founder of Pristine Seas, highlighted the dual nature of the find, describing it as both “inspiring and alarming” and emphasizing the urgent need for global action to address climate change.

The Solomon Islands' region, known as the “Coral Triangle,” is famed for its rich biodiversity and may hold key insights into coral resilience and survival. As researchers mark this milestone discovery, the event underscores the importance of preserving these vital ecosystems for the benefit of future generations.

