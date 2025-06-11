Snana Purnima 2025 at Jagannath Temple: Rituals, Significance & Link to Rath Yatra

Puri, Odisha – On June 11, 2025, the sacred city of Puri witnessed the grand observance of Snana Purnima, marking the ceremonial bathing ritual (Snana Yatra) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra. This auspicious event, held at the iconic Jagannath Temple, sets the stage for the world-famous Rath Yatra celebrations.

Snana Purnima 2025: Date and Timings

Purnima Tithi Begins : June 10, 2025 – 11:35 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends : June 11, 2025 – 01:13 PM

Moonrise on Purnima: June 10, 2025 – 06:44 PM

What is Snana Purnima?

Snana Purnima is a sacred festival observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the deities of Jagannath Temple – Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, along with Sudarshan, are brought out from the sanctum to the Snana Mandap for a grand public ritual bath.

Rituals of Snana Yatra

The rituals of Snana Purnima are steeped in ancient tradition and are carried out with precision:

Ceremonial Bath: The deities are bathed with 108 pots of sacred water, drawn from the golden well (Sitala temple) within the temple premises. Chanting and Devotion: The ritual is accompanied by Vedic chants, blowing of conch shells, and devotional music (kirtans). Gajanana Besha: After the bath, the deities are adorned in Gajanana or Ganesha Besha, symbolizing their divine transformation. Bhog Offering: Special food offerings, known as Bhogalagi, are prepared and served at the Snana Mandap. Anasara Period: Following the bath, the deities are believed to fall ill and are kept away from public view for 15 days, a period known as Anasara. Medicinal Care: During this time, they are given herbal medicines (Dasamula) and fruits, while temple rituals remain suspended. Netrotsava Festival: On the 16th day, the deities reappear for Netrotsava or Nava Joubana Utsav, signifying their recovery and rejuvenation.

Spiritual Significance of Snana Purnima

The Snana Yatra is deeply symbolic. It is the only day in the year when devotees can witness the deities together in an elaborate outdoor ritual. The ritual bath is believed to purify not just the idols, but also the devotees who witness it. It signifies renewal, spiritual cleansing, and the start of the Rath Yatra season.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Full Festival Schedule

The Rath Yatra 2025 will commence on June 27, following the Anasara period. Below is the detailed schedule:

Event Date Rath Yatra June 27, 2025 Hera Panchami July 1, 2025 Bahuda Yatra July 4, 2025 Suna Besha July 5, 2025 Niladri Bijay July 5, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi (Start) : June 26 at 1:25 PM

Dwitiya Tithi (End): June 27 at 11:19 AM

The Chariots of the Deities

Each deity is taken on a uniquely designed wooden chariot during the Rath Yatra:

Lord Jagannath : 18 wheels

Lord Balabhadra : 16 wheels

Goddess Subhadra: 14 wheels

These chariots are pulled by devotees along the Grand Road to the Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the residence of their maternal aunt.

Global Appeal and Devotional Fervor

The Rath Yatra is one of the largest religious processions in the world, attracting lakhs of devotees from India and abroad. Known for its inclusiveness, it allows people from all communities to participate by pulling the chariots, symbolizing divine accessibility and unity.

The observance of Snana Purnima on June 11, 2025, marks the beginning of Odisha's most spiritually charged season. From the ceremonial bath of the deities to the grand Rath Yatra, this period reflects divine compassion, ritual purity, and timeless devotion. As the holy trinity prepares to emerge once again in all their glory, the hearts of devotees worldwide await the vibrant journey that connects the divine with the earthly realm.

