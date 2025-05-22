Shani Jayanti 2025: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of the Day

Shani Jayanti, also known as Shanidev Jayanti, marks the divine birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the deity who governs the planet Saturn in Hindu astrology. Revered for being the ultimate dispenser of justice, Lord Shani is believed to reward or punish individuals based on their karmic actions. In 2025, this sacred occasion will be observed on May 27, which coincides with Jyeshtha Amavasya, the new moon day of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha.

Shani Jayanti 2025: Date and Amavasya Tithi

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Begins: May 26, 2025, at 7:10 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: May 27, 2025 at 5:27 PM

Shani Jayanti is always observed on Amavasya, as it is believed to be the most auspicious time to appease Lord Shani and seek relief from his unfavorable planetary influence.

Significance of Shani Jayanti

Lord Shani is known as the lord of karma, discipline, and justice. His presence in one’s horoscope can either bless or challenge an individual’s life, depending on their past deeds. Worshipping Shani Dev on his Jayanti is considered especially effective for:

Reducing the ill effects of Shani Dosha or Sade Sati

Strengthening one's karmic balance

Gaining protection against misfortunes

Cultivating patience, discipline, and humility

This day offers a divine opportunity for reflection, spiritual growth, and the practice of humility and charity.

Shani Jayanti Puja Vidhi (Worship Rituals)

Devotees wake up early and observe the following steps to honor Lord Shani on this sacred day:

Cleanse yourself: Take a ritual bath and wear clean, preferably dark-colored clothes (black or deep blue). Light a diya (lamp): Use mustard oil and place the lamp over a piece of jaggery — this pleases Shani Dev. Offerings: Make traditional offerings that include black sesame seeds (til), black urad dal (black gram), and mustard oil. Special clothing: Offer a piece of black cloth to Lord Shani during the puja. Food and charity: A day prior (Friday), donate black sesame seeds and food to the needy. This enhances the positive effects of Saturday’s puja. Chanting: Recite Shani mantras such as “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” with sincerity.

Dos and Don’ts on Shani Jayanti

Do’s:

Help the poor, elderly, and differently-abled

Donate black-colored items like clothes, sesame seeds, or iron

Maintain a calm, composed, and humble demeanor

Chant Shani-related mantras and read the Shani Chalisa

Don’ts:

Avoid arrogance, deceit, or hurting others — Shani Dev is known to test one’s moral compass

Do not wear red or saffron-colored clothes on this day

Refrain from alcohol and non-vegetarian food

Disrespect towards parents, elders, or any living being is considered highly inauspicious

Why Worship Lord Shani?

According to Hindu scriptures, Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhaya Devi. He is one of the nine planetary deities (Navagraha) and represents slow, steady, and karmic transformation. While he is feared due to his association with delays and hardships, he is equally revered for being just and impartial. When pleased, he brings long-term prosperity, wisdom, and spiritual elevation.

Shani Jayanti 2025 offers a powerful chance for self-reflection, karmic cleansing, and spiritual discipline. Through sincere worship, acts of charity, and observance of righteous conduct, devotees can invoke Shani Dev’s blessings and mitigate his malefic effects. Whether you are going through tough times or simply wish to balance your energies, honoring Lord Shani on this auspicious day can bring about profound positive changes in your life.

