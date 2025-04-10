Vishu 2025: Date, Significance, Traditions, and Celebrations

Vishu is one of the most important and vibrant festivals celebrated by Malayalis, especially in Kerala. Marking the beginning of the Malayalam month of Medam, Vishu is observed with great enthusiasm not only in Kerala but also in parts of Karnataka such as Mangalore and coastal Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari. Though similar New Year festivals are celebrated across India—like Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Baishakhi in Punjab, and Vishuva Sankranti in Odisha—Vishu holds a distinct place in Malayali culture and traditions.
Vishu 2025: Date and Time
In 2025, Vishu will be celebrated on Monday, 14 April. According to the Drik Panchang, the Sankranti moment, which marks the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Aries (Mesha Rashi), falls on April 13 at 8:39 PM. The astronomical importance of Vishu lies in its connection with the spring equinox, symbolizing a balance between day and night.
The Significance of Vishu
The word ‘Vishu’ originates from the Sanskrit term ‘Viṣuvam’, meaning equinox or equal. It symbolizes harmony, new beginnings, and spiritual renewal. Though the official New Year in the Malayalam calendar begins with the month of Chingam, people—especially in the Malabar region—recognize Vishu as the astrological New Year.
The festival is deeply rooted in mythology and history. According to legend, Lord Krishna defeated the demon king Narakasura on this day. Another tale narrates how Surya Dev (the Sun God) resumed rising from the east after Ravana’s defeat, signifying light's victory over darkness.
Vishu Kani: The Sacred Sight
A central element of Vishu is the Vishu Kani—a carefully arranged display viewed first thing in the morning to ensure a prosperous year ahead. The eldest woman in the household prepares the Kani the night before, placing items such as:
-
Golden ornaments
-
Coconut
-
Seasonal fruits
-
Konnappoo (Cassia Fistula) flowers
-
Raw rice and lemon
-
A holy text
-
Coins in a silver cup
-
A mirror (valkkanadi)
-
An idol or image of Lord Krishna
-
Lit oil lamps
On Vishupulari, the head of the family is the first to see the Vishu Kani. Other family members are brought in blindfolded to witness this sacred arrangement, which is believed to bring good fortune and divine blessings for the year ahead.
Traditional Rituals and Celebrations
1. Cleaning and Decoration
In preparation for Vishu, families thoroughly cleaned their homes the day before. Doorways are decorated with banana stems, flower garlands, and rangoli (kolam). At night, many households are illuminated with colorful lights, creating a festive ambiance.
2. Vishu Kaineetam (Gift-Giving Tradition)
After viewing the Kani, elders distribute money or silver coins to children and other younger family members—this tradition is known as Vishu Kaineetam. It's also customary to donate to the poor and the needy, a gesture that reflects the belief that shared wealth brings abundance and blessings.
3. Sadhya – The Grand Feast
No Vishu celebration is complete without the traditional Vishu Sadhya, a lavish vegetarian meal served on a fresh banana leaf. It includes around 24 to 28 dishes like:
-
Avial
-
Sambar
-
Kaalan
-
Thoran
-
Rasam
-
Parippu
-
Pachadi
-
Erissery
-
Koottukari
-
Papadam
-
Pickles
-
Buttermilk
-
Banana Chips
-
Multiple varieties of Payasam (sweet dessert)
In the morning, many people also consume light and flavorful Kanji—a porridge made with rice, coconut milk, and spices.
4. Wearing and Gifting New Clothes
Vishu is a time to wear new clothes. Men usually wear mundu (dhoti), and women adorn traditional sarees and jewelry. It’s common to gift new attire to family and relatives as a token of love and renewal.
5. Bursting Firecrackers – Vishu Padakkam
Celebratory fireworks, known as Vishu Padakkam, are a vibrant part of the festivities. Right after viewing the Vishu Kani, people burst crackers, expressing joy and welcoming the New Year with loud cheers. Vishu sees more firecracker celebrations in Kerala than even Diwali.
6. Visiting Temples
Many devotees visit prominent temples like Sabarimala, Guruvayur, and Padmanabhaswamy Temple to seek divine blessings. Local temples also see large gatherings, as people offer prayers for a prosperous, peaceful year ahead.
Vishu 2025, falling on April 14, brings with it a spirit of hope, renewal, and spiritual awakening. It is a time for families to come together, honor traditions, and look forward to a future filled with prosperity and peace. Whether it’s through the sacred Vishu Kani, the joyful Padakkam, or the delightful Sadhya, every ritual adds a unique color to this cultural celebration. Beyond the customs, Vishu serves as a reminder to begin the year with positivity, compassion, and gratitude.
