Frequent Tremors Strike Northeast, 4.3 Mag Quake Hits Manipur Today

As frequent earthquakes continue to hit the Northeast region, yet another minor tremor of 4.3 magnitude has struck Ukhrul district in Manipur on Sunday morning.

According to the data of National Center of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 with a depth of 109km took place on May 23, at 6.56 am. The location is 49km ESE of Ukhrul in Manipur.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India,” NCS tweeted.

Notably, on last Saturday evening, May 14, a similar 4.3 magnitude earthquake measuring 101 km depth and 55km east of Ukhrul.

Earlier, this week several earthquakes are recorded in the neighbouring north eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Assam.

Moderate tremors of 7.0 and 5.8 magnitudes were reported near Changlang and Pangin in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night, moreover, frequent aftershocks continued until Saturday morning.

The NCS also recorded that as many as eight aftershocks between 4.0 to 4.6 magnitudes took place through the night at a distance of 300 to 1000 kms away from the districts of Changlang and Siang.

The aftershocks’ epicentres were reported at Qinghai and Yunnan in China.

Further, moderate earthquakes have also been registered from bordering countries of Nepal, China, and Myanmar in this week.