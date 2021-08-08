Gaurav Gogoi Appointed As Leader Of New BTR Congress Committee

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the leader of new Congress committee in Bodo Territorial region on Sunday.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, to take stock of organisational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region ( BTR), stated a report on Sunday.

The party’s Media department chairperson said, “Bobbeeta Sharma said committee would look into ways to strengthen the party from the grassroots, including frontal organisations, cells and departments.”

Besides, the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, the other members of the committee are MLAs Jadav Swargiary and Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, Bisti Basumatary, Shankar Prasad Roy, Jewel Tudu and Klengdon Ingti.

The convenor of the committee is Bhaskar Dahal.

Also Read: Upsurge of Congress In Assam Should Be From Villages, Blocks: Gaurav Gogoi

