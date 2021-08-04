Upsurge of Congress In Assam Should Be From Villages, Blocks: Gaurav Gogoi

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Gaurav Gogoi on Blocks at District level
File Image

Congress leader and MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said that importance shall be given at the blocks in the district level for Congress to rise in Assam again.

He made this statement while addressing the media on Wednesday.

Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi said that the upsurge of Congress party shouldn’t be from Guwahati, rather from the villages, blocks and districts of Assam.

Related News

Assam Cabinet Sanctions 22,921 Vacancies In Education…

Minor Dalit Girl Gang Raped By Priest And Two Others In…

Naba Kumar Phukan Ascends To The Peak Of Mount Elbrus,…

J-K Encounters: 630 Terrorists, 85 Security Personnel Killed…

To grow, Congress needs to make a new ‘yatra’ in Assam.

He further said that Congress will have to give more of their time at the district offices.

‘We need to understand the conditions under which the block office works in Assam,” said Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi further pointed that the importance that should be given at the block district level is not given by the Congress party which is also a reason for the downfall of the party in Assam.

“The culture that the BJP wants to impose does not match to the community of Assam,” Gogoi added.

Congress is going to be the next government, claimed Gaurav Gogoi.

“Himanta Biswa Sharma’s government has failed in two months. It has also failed to address the border issue properly and find a solution to it,” said Gogoi.

He further stated that the war is just going on in Twitter.

Also Read: People Blocks Tripura bound goods vehicles To Mizoram in Karimganj

You might also like
Assam

‘Bharat Bandh’ Tomorrow Against Petrol Price Hike, GST

Assam

‘Assamese’ Mandatory Subject till class 10

Top Stories

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Interacts With Harvard Students

Assam

Jairam Ramesh Visits Silchar Detention Camp

Assam

At 92, Assam Sees Highest-Single Day Covid Deaths, 6,394 New Cases

Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal To Head Ministries Of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways & AYUSH