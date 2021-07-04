Global Covid-19 Caseload Touches 183.4 Mn

The overall Covid-19 caseload worldwide has touched 183.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.96 million.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 183,404,186 and 3,969,635, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,713,729 and 605,493, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,502,362 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,742,025), France (5,845,622), Russia (5,519,516), Turkey (5,440,368), the UK (4,896,272), Argentina (4,526,473), Colombia (4,324,230), Italy (4,262,511), Spain (3,833,868), Germany (3,738,059) and Iran (3,241,037), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 523,587 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (401,050), Mexico (233,580), Peru (192,687), Russia (134,987), the UK (128,471), Italy (127,637), France (111,314) and Colombia (108,314).

