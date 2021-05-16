Top StoriesEntertainmentRegional

‘God On The Balcony’ Selected For Shanghai Film Festival

By Pratidin Bureau
0

The critically acclaimed Indian film in Assamese language ‘God on the Balcony’ has been selected for the prestigious 24th Shanghai International Film Festival this year.

The film directed by Biswajeet Bora will feature in the festival’s Panorama Section along with eight Indian films. The festival is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 20 this year.

God on the Balcony is based on the tragic real-life story of Dana Majhi from Odisha who carried his wife’s body for ten kilometers due to lack of financial support. The film features Harish Khanna, Pranami Bora, Porinandhi Jima Sultana and is scheduled to be released at October 21 this year.

The film revolves around the economic divide, lack of proper livelihood, poor infrastructure in rural setups, and access to better healthcare and education.

The film has garnered positive reviews and accolades globally. Recently the film was also selected for the 21st New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

Last year the ‘Bahniman’ director Biswajit Bora won the Best Director Award in the Indian Language Films category at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The film has also been selected for the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala, 24th Kolkata International Film Festival, 19th Pune International Film Festival, 20th Imagine India International Film Festival, Madrid & 19th Dhaka International film festival.

