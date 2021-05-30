Government Orders Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

In the latest development, the Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Sunday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The full list of the reshuffle is as follows:

No.HMA.24/2012/194: In the interest of public service, Shri Hemen Das, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, North Salmara, Bongaigaon, Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 9c11 APBn.

No,HMA.24/2012/194::A: In the interest of public service, Shri Birinchi Borah, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Bajali, is transferred and posted as SDPO, Bilasipara.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-B: In the interest of public service, Shri Partha Pratim Das, APS, SDPO, Lakhipur, Cachar, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Margherita.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-C: In the interest of public service, Shri Debabrat Morang, APS (DR-2013), Asstt. Commandant, 13th APBn., Lilabari is attached with SB(HQ).

No.HMA.24/2012/194-D: In the interest of public service, Smti. Dipti Mala, APS (DR-2015), DSP(HQ), Hojai is transferred and posted as DSP(DSB), Nagaon.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-E: In the interest of public service, Shri Aoicharjya Jiban Boruah, APS (DR-2015), DSP(SB), Security to CM, Dispur is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Dibrugarh.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-;F: In the interest of public service, Shri Kalyan Kumar Das, APS (DR-2015), DSP(DSBJ,Nagaon Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Cachar.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-G: In the interest of public service, Smti Luna Sonowal, APS (DR-2013), Asstt. Commandant, 3rd APBn., Titabor, Jorhat is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Bongaigaon.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-H: In the interest of public service, Shri Satkhokai Changsan, APS (DR-2015), Asst. Commandant 4th APTF, Howly, Barpeta is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), South Salmara.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-1: In the interest of public service, Md. Faruk Ahmed, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), South Salmara, Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 3rd APBn.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-J: In the interest of public service, Shri Jyoti Prasad Pegu, APS (DR-2015), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Jalukbari, Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Bhergaon.

No,HMA.24/2012/194–K: In the interest of public service, Shri Rituraj Ooley, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Jonai, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Parbatjhora.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-L: In the interest of public service, Shri Rupjyoti Kalita, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Goalpara, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Tamulpur.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-M: In the interest of public service, Shri Amitraj Choudhury, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bongaigaon, Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 4th APBn.

No.HMA,24/2012/19+N: In the interest of public service, Shri Bhaskar Ojah, APS (DR-2015), Asstt. Commandant, 11th APBn., Derga on, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(DSBJ, Kokrajhar.

No,HMA,24/2012/194-O: In the interest of public service, Smti Nabanita Sharma, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police Bl(EO), Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Titabor.

No,HMA,24/2012/194-P: In the interest of public service, Smti Moitrayee Deka, APS (DR-2015), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Panbazar, Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(V&AC).

No.HMA,24/2012/194-O: In the interest of public service, Smti Anita Hazarika, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Bokakhat

No.HMA.24/2012/194-R; In the interest of public service, Shri Kula Pradip Bhattacharyya, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police, Namrup, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Lakhipur.

No.HMA. 24/2012/194-S: In the interest of public service, Smti Aseema Kalita, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Tamulpur, Baksa, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP, SB(HQ).

No.HMA.24/2012/194-T: In the interest of public service, Smti Joopi Bordoloi, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nalbari, Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 10th APBn.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-U: In the interest of public service, Shri Bivash Das, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Jorhat, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Sadia.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-V: In the interest of public service, Shri Nilanjal Gogoi, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police, COO Bn., Mandakata, Assam is attached with SB(HQ).

No.HMA.24/2012/194-W: In the interest of public service, Shri Nitumoni Das, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Titabor, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Abhaypuri.

No.HMA,24/2012 /194-X: In the interest of public service, Shri Pushkal Gogoi, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dhubri is transferred and posted as SDPO, Bajali.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-Y: In the interest of public service, Smti Rosy Talukdar, APS (DR-2015), Asstt. Commissioner of Police (Women Unit), Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Hojai.

No,HMA.24/2012 /194-Z: In the interest of public service, Md. Muzzafar Hussain, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Biswanath, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(V&AC).

No.HMA.24/2012/194:M: In the interest of public service, Shri Kongkon Kumar Nath, APS (DR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police, COO Bn., Mandakata, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP, Chandmari.

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AB: In the interest of public service, Shri Tridip Pratim Kumbang, APS (DR-2015), DSP(SBHQ), Kahilipara is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Nagaon .

No. HMA.24/2/12 194-A : In the interest of public service, Shri Amit Kumar Hojai, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Dhansri is transferred and posted as Astt. Commandant 11th APBn and attached for Kaziranga(under SP Golaghat)

No. HMA.24/2012/194-AD: In the interest of public service, Smti Punnam Pegu, APS (DR-2015), DSP(BIEO),Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Kokrajhar.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AE: In the interest of public service, Shri Tilok Das, APS (PR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sadia, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(DSB), Dibrugarh.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AF: In the interest of public service, Shri Ashim Kr. Dey, APS (PR-2015), Dy. Superintendent of Police, COO Bn., Mandakata, Assam is transferred and attached with AP(HQ), Crime Branch.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AG: In the interest of public service, Shri Gitartha Dev Sarma, APS (DR2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Morigaon, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Karimganj.

No. HMA,24/2012/194-AH: In the interest of public service, Shri Tridip Bardaiai, APS (DR-2016), Asstt. Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati and attached to APHQ, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP, Basistha, Guwahati.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AI: In the interest of public service, Shri Laba Kumar Deka, APS (DR-2016), Asstt. Commandant, 4th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam is attached with CID, Guwahati.

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AI: In the interest of public service, Shri Anurag Sarmah, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dhemaji, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Goal para.

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AK: In the interest of public service, Shri Pranjal Borah, APS (DR-2016), DSP(SB) CM Security is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Darrang.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AL: In the interest of public service, Smti Jikirani Mahanta, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police, COO Bn., Mandakata, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Nalbari.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AM: In the interest of public service, Shri Shamirdaptar Baruah, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (DSB), Dibrugarh, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Barpeta.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AN: In the interest of public service, Shri Jayanta Baruah, APS (DR-2016), ACP, Basistha is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Biswanath.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-AO: In the interest of public service, Shri Bhargav Sanjeevan Goswami, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Cachar, Silchar, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP, Jalukbari.

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AP: In the interest of public service, Shri Punamjit Nath, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Kokrajhar, Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 3rd APTF.

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AQ: In the interest of public service, Smti Mausumi Das, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (V&AC), Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Morigaon.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-AR: In the interest of public service, Smti Arunima Bhuyan, APS 1/: (DR-2016), Asstt. Commandant, 4th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted s ACP(Reserve ), Guwahati.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AS: In the interest of public service, Shri Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, APS (DR2016), SDPO, Bokakhat, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP, Panbazar

NO. HMA,24/2012/194-AT: In the Interest of public service, Shrl LuitTalukdar, APS (l)R-2016), Dy. superintendent of Police BI(EO) (Law), Assam is transferred and posted as OSP(HQ), Sonitpur.

NO. HMA,24/2012/194-AU: In the interest of public service, Shri Trinayan Bhuyan, APS (DR-2016 ), SDPO, Parbatjhara, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as SDPO, Sarupathar, Dhansri

NO.HMA.24/2012/194-AV: In the interest of public service, Shri Nirmal Ghosh, APS (DR-2016), SDPO, Bhergaon, Udalguri, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(B), Hailakandi.

NO.HMA.24/2012/194-AW: In the interest of public service, Smti Daisy Gogol, APS (DR-2016), Asstt Commissioner of Police (Reserve), Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as Astt Commandant, 10th APBn.

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AX: In the interest of public service, Smti Shanita Nath, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police, SB (HQ), Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP(Women unit), Guwahati.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AY: In the interest of public service, Shri Pratap Das, APS (DR-2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Chi rang, Assam is transferred and posted as Astt Commandant, 1 st APTF.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AZ: In the interest of public service, Shri Bhargab Muni Das, APS (DR2016), SDPO, Bilasipara, Dhubri, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Jonai.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AAA: In the interest of public service, Smti Mamoni Hazarika, APS (DR2016), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Darrang, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Jorhat

No.HMA,24/2012/194-AAB: In the interest of public service, Shri Deb Dutta, APS (PR-2017), Dy. Superintendent of Police (CID), Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt Commandant, 4 th APBn.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AAC: In the interest of public service, Shri Sudhanya Suklabaidya, APS (PR2017), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Karimganj, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(B), Sonitpur.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AAD: In the interest of public service, Shri Atul Malakar, APS (PR-2017), Asstt Commissioner of Police (Traffic-III), Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(SBHQ).

No.HMA.24/2012 /194-AAE: In the interest of public service, Shri Hiranya Kr. Dohotia, APS (PR2018), Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(DSB), Tinsukia.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AAF: In the interest of public service, Shri Krishna Kt Dutta, APS (PR2018), Asstt Commissioner of Police (HQ), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(SBHQ).

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AAG: In the interest of public service, Shri Mridul Baruah, APS (PR-2018), Asstt Commissioner of Police (Security), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, Assam is transferred and posted as Astt. Commandant, 11th APBn, Derga on.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-AAH: In the interest of public service, Shri Puna Gogoi, APS (PR-2018), SDPO, Margherita, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(DSB), North Lakhimpur.

No.HMA.24/2012/194-~I: In the interest of public service, Shri Madan Ch. Kalita, APS (PR-2018), Dy· Superintendent of Police (HQ), Barpeta, Assam is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant 5TH APTF.

No,HMA,24/2012 /194-MI: In the Interest of public service, Shrl Chandra Kt. Boro, APS (PR-2018), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Chand marl, Police Commlssionerate, Guwahati, Assam Is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Dhubri.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-MK: In the interest of public service, Shrl Anup Jyoti Borah, APS (Proby) (DR-2019), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 19th AP(IR)Bn., Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP(Traffic Ill), Guwahati.

No.HMA,24/2012 /194-AAL: In the interest of public service, Smtl Phulkan Narzary, APS (Proby) (DR-2019), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari, Assam is transferred and posted as ACP(HQ), Guwahati.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-MM: In the interest of public service, Shri Hemanta Kumar Boro, APS (Proby) (Proby) (DR-2019), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 19th AP(IR)Bn., Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(HQ), Tinsukia.

No.HMA,24/2012 /194-AAN: In the interest of public service, Shri Naba Kr. Borah, APS (PR-2020), Dy. Superintendent of Police (B), Dhemaji, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP, Namrup.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-AAO: In the interest of public service, Shri Abani Talukdar, APS (PR-2020), Dy. Superintendent of Police(DSB),Dhubri, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP(DSB), Bongaigaon.

No.HMA,24/2012 /194-MP: In the interest of public service, Shri Mrinal Sarmah, APS (PR-2020), Asstt. Commandant, 4th APBn., Kahilipra, Assam is transferred and posted as DSP, CM’s SPC.

No.HMA,24/2012 /194-AAQ; In the interest of public service Shri Karuna Kt. Das, APS (PR-2020), Dy. Superintendent of Police (CID), Re Orgn, Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as DSP(SBHQ).

No.HMA,24/2012/194-MR; In the interest of public service Shri Dipak Ch. Tamuli, APS (PR· 2020), Dy. Superintendent of Police(HQ), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as DSP(DSB), Golaghat.

No.HMA,24/2012/194-AAS; In the interest of public service Shri Biswa Kt. Ooley, APS (PR-2020), Dy. Superintendent of Police(DSB), Golaghat is transferred and posted as DSP(B), Dhemaji. No.HMA.24/2012/194-MT; In the interest of public service Shri Chandradhar Rajbongshi, APS (PR-2020), Asstt. Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is attached with AP(HQ).

No.HMA,24/2012 /194-MU; In the interest of public service Shri Mukesh Ch. Kand pal, APS (PR2020), Asstt. Commandant, 4th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and attached with AP(HQ).

