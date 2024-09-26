Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana: Online Apply, Eligibility, Benefits, and More

Raj Bhavan, Assam, has introduced a special program for civil services aspirants in Assam called the Pratibha Protsahan Yojana for 2024-25. This scholarship is aimed at helping deserving students by providing financial support and top-notch coaching to prepare them for the civil services exams.

The program is a partnership between Raj Bhavan and two well-known organizations: Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram and Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan. It offers both online and in-person coaching to selected students. Here's a breakdown of what the program offers:

Program Overview of Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25