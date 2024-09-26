Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana: Online Apply, Eligibility, Benefits, and More

Raj Bhavan, Assam, has introduced a special program for civil services aspirants in Assam called the Pratibha Protsahan Yojana for 2024-25. This scholarship is aimed at helping deserving students by providing financial support and top-notch coaching to prepare them for the civil services exams.
The program is a partnership between Raj Bhavan and two well-known organizations: Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram and Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan. It offers both online and in-person coaching to selected students. Here's a breakdown of what the program offers:
Here are the key dates to keep in mind if you want to apply:
The application process is online. You can apply between 5 PM on 27th September 2024 and 5 PM on 6th October 2024 through the official website.
Online Application Form: 27/09/2024.
The initial screening of application forms will be based on candidates' Class 12 and Graduation percentages. From this, the top 5,000 applicants will be chosen to take the screening test.
The screening test will be conducted at four locations: Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, and Bongaigaon.
The test will consist of OMR-based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and a descriptive essay.
The syllabus for the test will be the same as the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination.
The duration of the MCQ test will be 2 hours, with an additional 30 minutes for the essay.
Results will be declared online on the official website.
The top 600 candidates will be invited for group counselling sessions in Guwahati, organized by the partner agencies.
A merit list will be prepared, and the top 50 candidates who opt for direct coaching will attend a personal interview the day after the counselling session.
Out of these, 12 candidates will be selected for fully funded direct coaching at centres in Delhi NCR.
The remaining candidates will be chosen for the online coaching program, where they will be connected to the Delhi NCR coaching centre via online registration.
Selection will depend on how well you perform in the Screening Test, Group Counseling, and Personal Interviews.
Admit cards will be sent to candidates via email.
The scholarship will cover coaching fees, accommodation, and meals for the selected candidates.
The scholarship is not transferable or convertible into cash.
Any additional costs will need to be covered by the candidates themselves.
Decisions made by Raj Bhavan, Assam, regarding sponsorships are final.
Click on the Online Application Form link to begin.
A new page will open where you can register.
After registering, click the Online Application Form link again and log in with your details.
Fill in all your personal and educational information as requested.
Upload your passport-sized photo, signature, and any other required documents.
Once everything is complete, click the Submit button to finish your application.
You can submit your application through the official website: between 27th September 2024 and 6th October 2024. It’s important to keep checking the website for updates on test results and interviews.
If you have any questions, you can send an email to .
This is an excellent opportunity for civil services aspirants in Assam to receive high-quality coaching and financial help. If you're serious about a career in public service, don’t miss this chance!
