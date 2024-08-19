Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme 2024: Eligibility, Apply, Last Date

The Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme is a special initiative launched by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to promote higher education among students from the North Eastern Region (NER) of India. The scheme is specifically designed to support economically weaker students from this region, encouraging them to pursue higher education by providing financial assistance.
The primary objectives of the Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme are as follows:
Equal Educational Opportunities: To provide equal opportunities for higher studies to students from the North Eastern Region.
Increase Enrollment: To increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in the North Eastern Region.
Focus on Professional Education: To emphasize professional education in the region.
Utilization of Budget Allocation: To ensure the optimal utilization of the NER Budgetary Allocation.
The scheme was initiated in the academic year 2014-15 and has since aimed to disburse 10,000 fresh scholarships annually.
To be eligible for the Ishan Uday Scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:
Domicile: The student must hold a valid domicile certificate from one of the North Eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura).
Family Income: The annual family income should not exceed ₹4.5 lakh from all sources.
Educational Qualification: The student must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board within the North Eastern Region.
Admission Criteria: The student must have secured admission in the first year of any undergraduate degree course, including integrated courses, in eligible universities/colleges/institutes.
Mode of Education: The scholarship is available for students enrolled in regular/full-time undergraduate degree programs. Students pursuing education through open/distance/correspondence/private/part-time modes are not eligible.
Exclusions: Students already availing of any other scholarships, those admitted through management quota, or those pursuing diploma courses are not eligible for this scholarship.
The Ishan Uday Scholarship provides financial assistance to selected students as follows:
The scholarship amount is disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of the selected students.
To apply for the Ishan Uday Scholarship, follow these steps:
Visit the Official Website: Go to the National Scholarship Portal at
One-Time Registration: Complete the one-time registration process to obtain a unique 14-digit number based on the Aadhaar/Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID).
Online Application: Log in to the portal using the registered credentials and fill out the scholarship application form.
Upload Documents: Upload the required documents as specified in the portal.
Submit Application: Review and submit the application form. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
Applicants need to have the following documents ready for uploading during the application process:
Domicile Certificate: Issued by a competent authority.
Income Certificate: Issued by the competent authority.
Aadhaar Card: For identity verification.
Mark Sheets/Annual Progress Report: Verified by the concerned University/Institution/College, especially in case of renewal of the scholarship.
The Ishan Uday Scholarship for the North Eastern Region (NER) offers financial support to students pursuing higher education. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official National Scholarship Portal.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you with the application process:
1. Visit the National Scholarship Portal:
: Click on the link
2. One-Time Registration:
Scroll down to the "Important Web Links" section.
Click on the "One-Time Registration" link.
A new webpage will open.
Enter the required details to register yourself on the portal.
3. Fill Out the Online Application Form:
After registration, log in using your credentials.
Click on the "Online Application Form" link.
Fill in all the required details and upload the necessary documents as specified in the form.
4. Submit the Application:
Review the details entered and click on "Submit."
Take a printout of your submitted application for future reference.
Important Note: During the registration process, a unique 14-digit number known as the One-Time Registration (OTR) is issued based on your Aadhaar/Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID). This number is applicable throughout your academic career, simplifying the application process and eliminating the need for yearly registration.
Here are some essential links to help you with the application process:
The selection process for the Ishan Uday Scholarship is based on the following criteria:
Number of Slots: A total of 10,000 fresh scholarships are awarded annually.
Distribution of Slots: The scholarships are distributed among the states of the North Eastern Region based on the population census.
Vacant Slots: If any slots remain vacant in a particular state due to a lack of eligible candidates, the unfilled slots will be distributed equitably among the other states.
Reservation: There is a reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) as per the Government of India norms.
The Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the educational opportunities for students from the North Eastern Region of India. By providing financial assistance, the scheme encourages higher education and helps reduce the dropout rate among students from economically weaker sections.
Contact Information
For any queries or assistance regarding the Ishan Uday Scholarship, candidates can use the following helplines:
Phone Number: 0120-6619540 (Available from 8 AM to 8 PM on all days, excluding holidays)
Email Address: helpdesk@nsp.gov.in
For more details and the latest notifications, visit the official National Scholarship Portal.