Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme 2024: Eligibility, Apply, Last Date

The scholarship amount is disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of the selected students.

Application Process

To apply for the Ishan Uday Scholarship, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

One-Time Registration: Complete the one-time registration process to obtain a unique 14-digit number based on the Aadhaar/Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID).

Online Application: Log in to the portal using the registered credentials and fill out the scholarship application form.

Upload Documents: Upload the required documents as specified in the portal.

Submit Application: Review and submit the application form. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Required Documents for Application

Applicants need to have the following documents ready for uploading during the application process:

Domicile Certificate: Issued by a competent authority.

Income Certificate: Issued by the competent authority.

Aadhaar Card: For identity verification.

Mark Sheets/Annual Progress Report: Verified by the concerned University/Institution/College, especially in case of renewal of the scholarship.

How to Apply for the Ishan Uday Scholarship

The Ishan Uday Scholarship for the North Eastern Region (NER) offers financial support to students pursuing higher education. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official National Scholarship Portal.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you with the application process:

Step-by-Step Application Process

1. Visit the National Scholarship Portal:

Go to the official website : Click on the link

2. One-Time Registration:

Scroll down to the "Important Web Links" section.

Click on the "One-Time Registration" link.

A new webpage will open.

Enter the required details to register yourself on the portal.

3. Fill Out the Online Application Form:

After registration, log in using your credentials.

Click on the "Online Application Form" link.

Fill in all the required details and upload the necessary documents as specified in the form.

4. Submit the Application:

Review the details entered and click on "Submit."

Take a printout of your submitted application for future reference.

Important Note: During the registration process, a unique 14-digit number known as the One-Time Registration (OTR) is issued based on your Aadhaar/Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID). This number is applicable throughout your academic career, simplifying the application process and eliminating the need for yearly registration.

Important Web Links for Ishan Uday Scholarship

Here are some essential links to help you with the application process: