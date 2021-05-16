Containment zones in Ward no. 8, 16, and 28 in Guwahati have now been withdrawn after a gradual decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate was witnessed during the last two weeks.

This was informed via an official order issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The order however stated that people of the said three wards will need to maintain COVID-19 protocols in a strict manner in order to not spread the virus further.

Details of the three wards –

WARD 28

Northern Side of Ajanta Path to Basistha Road Junction point, up to Hatigaon Chariali.

Western Side of Basistha Road to Chandan Nagar Road to Tangora Satra Wooden Bridge

Eastern Side of Rukmini Bahini River to NH37 brdige in Basistha Chariali.

North of NH37 upto Basistha Road.

Eastern Side of Basistha Road upto southeastern extreme boundary of Basistha village of Basistha Road.

WARD 16

On the northern side AK Dev Road to Ambari Tinali up to Morabhorolu and Lakhara.

On the eastern side, Morabhorolu up to glass factory to Lakhara road, the eastern side of Lakhara road to Dhuboria road

On the southern side, Lakhara to Dhuboria road from bye lane 2 up to Morabhorolu.

On the western side, Morabhorolu to bye lane 2 from Dhubolia, Itabola junction to AK Road to Ambari Temple.

WARD 08

On the northern side, the central line of Brahmaputra to the back of Sonaram field up to Kedar road.

On the eastern side, Kedar road to AT road up to Chabipool and Satijoymoti road.

On the southern side, east of Netaji Subhas Road upto Fatasil Bridge upto GS Colony road.

On the western side, River Bharalu to AT Road to Sonaram field.

Earlier on May 5, the said three wards were declared containment zones after more than 400 COVID cases were detected in each of the wards.

Kamrup Metro District Administration had set a benchmark 0f 400 active Covid cases to declare a ward as containment zone.

Under Gauhati Municipal Corporation, there are 31 wards, and ward number 28 has registered 743 active Covid case, ward 16 has recorded 509 cases, and 415 cases were detected in ward 08.

