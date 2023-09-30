BREAKING: 1 Dead, Several Injured After Truck Hits 4 Bikes, Bus Atop Nilachal Flyover

In a shocking incident, at least one person died on the spot and several people sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit four motorcycles and a bus atop the newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover in Kamakhya Gate area.
According to sources, the truck, plying on the Nilachal Flyover towards Bharalumukh side, hit four bikes and a city bus during which one person died on the spot.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, several people including the bike riders and the passengers of the city bus sustained injuries.
It has come to the fore that before hitting the vehicles, the speedy truck hit the railings of the flyover.
After causing the accident, the driver fled from the scene.
The accident has resulted in significant damage to the dividers, railings and electric poles.
A month ago, an accident was reported atop the flyover involving a truck and a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).
Sources informed that the truck was at high speed and hit the push cart from behind. The cart swirled and turned turtle as a result of the collision. The GMC worker who was piloting it sustained only minor injuries.
Jalukbari police reached the scene soon after and seized the truck involved in the accident.
Notably, the mishap occurred on the Nilachal flyover hours after its inauguration. Traffic congestion also ensued atop the flyover as a result.