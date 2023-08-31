Guwahati: Truck Hits GMC Waste Collection Cart atop Nilachal Flyover; 1 Injured

Not even 24 hours have passed since the inauguration of the Nilachal flyover in Guwahati's Maligaon area and an accident was reported atop the flyover involving a truck and a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).
Sources informed that the truck was at high speed and hit the push cart from behind. The cart swirled and turned turtle as a result of the collision. The GMC worker who was piloting it sustained only minor injuries.
Jalukbari police reached the scene soon after and seized the truck involved in the accident.
Notably, the mishap occurred on the Nilachal flyover on Thursday morning - just hours after its inauguration. Traffic congestion also ensued atop the flyover as a result.
On Wednesday evening, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the much-awaited Nilachal flyover in the presence of cabinet ministers and a sea of people.
The 2.6 km long four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction is the longest flyover of Assam. The infrastructure project is built at a cost of Rs 420 crores.
The flyover was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima. It has been christened as Nilachal Flyover. The flyover will also sport a rainbow-arch and a globe at the Tiniali Junction.