100 Green Buses Go Off-Road in Guwahati Following Rental Hike Protests

Guwahati witnessed a major disruption in public transport on Wednesday as nearly 100 Green Buses remained off the roads due to a protest by drivers and conductors. The protestors have accused Multitech, the operating company, of exploitation and unfair practices.

According to the drivers, the company has drastically increased the daily rental fee for a single Green Bus, reaching up to Rs 7,500 - an amount they claim is unaffordable. Those unable to pay the fixed rental amount allegedly face salary deductions, further intensifying their grievances.

In response to these issues, the agitated drivers and conductors gathered at the ASTC office in Rupnagar, where they parked their buses and staged a protest demanding an immediate reduction in daily rental charges. They vowed to continue the strike until their demands were met.

However, Green Buses operating under ASTC and TATA authorities - around 100 in number—are still running, ensuring partial bus services in the city.