Guwahati: High-Tech Digital Advertising System Unveiled in Green Buses

Guwahati's Green Buses has introduced a new addition - a digital advertising system. The high-tech system has been installed in 100 green buses, aiming to enhance the city's public transportation.

The system was inaugurated at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Khanapara by Pallab Lochan Das, Chairman of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

Passengers on these buses can now view advertisements displayed on TV screens. Individuals or organizations wishing to advertise on these buses are invited to contact the ASTC at the number 9678940434.

The event was also attended by Gautam Das, Assistant Commissioner of Transport, Kamrup Metro, along with other ASTC officers and staff.