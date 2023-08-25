100th Cabinet Meeting of Assam Govt Begins in Guwahati

The 100th meeting of the Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma begins in Guwahati.
The meeting is currently underway at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati’s Kharguli.
According to information, in the last 99 cabinet meetings, the state government had taken a total of 1,244 decisions. Out of these, 1,120 decisions were reportedly implemented.
As per a statement of the Assam Government, 124 cabinet decisions are still pending for implementation. The implementation rate of the cabinet decisions is 90.03 per cent.
Further, in the last 99 cabinet meetings, the state government had taken 120 decisions of Finance Department, 119 decisions of Revenue and Disaster Management department, 109 decisions of Education (School and Higher) department, 67 decisions of Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, according to the state government statement.
Out of the last 99 cabinet meetings, 12 meetings were held outside of Guwahati including three in Delhi, one each in Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Haflong, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Udalgurim said the government.