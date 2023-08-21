Assam: 80% Of CM Sarma-Led Cabinet Decisions Implemented In State

The state cabinet has also taken one decision each for Act East Policy, Soil Conservation and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture departments, 2 decisions for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, 3 decisions each for Bodoland Welfare and Implementation of Assam Accord departments,4 decisions each of Women and Child Development and Information and PR departments, 5 decisions each of Science and Technology and Information Technology departments, 7 decisions each of Cooperation and Border Protection and Development departments, 8 decisions each of Public Health Engineering and Irrigation departments.