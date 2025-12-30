108 Mrityunjoy Workers Allege Fake Records, Salary Misuse by Service Operators

The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees’ Association held a press conference at Sachal, Guwahati, on Tuesday, making serious allegations about the functioning of the state’s 108 emergency ambulance service.

The association claimed that although records show that Assam has 803 ambulances under the 108 service, only around 50 per cent of them are actually operational on the ground. This, they said, is severely affecting emergency medical services across the state.

Addressing the media, the association accused submitting misleading and false information regarding the status of the service to the National Health Mission (NHM). They alleged that in almost every district, fake employee lists were being submitted to the NHM.

The employees’ body further accused GVK EMRI of siphoning off salaries by showing non-existent employees on official records. According to them, this has led to large-scale misuse of funds meant for staff and patient care.

They also highlighted the poor condition of many ambulances, alleging that several vehicles have been lying unused in garages due to breakdowns. In some cases, ambulances are reportedly operating without valid insurance, raising serious safety concerns.

The association further claimed that while documents show the existence of five boat ambulances, these are currently non-functional and exist only on paper.

Another major concern raised was the use of untrained drivers to operate ambulances, which, according to the association, has resulted in several accidents. They said such practices put both patients and the public at risk.

The employees also alleged that whenever these issues are brought to the notice of higher authorities, they are threatened with suspension or disciplinary action. They claimed that attempts are being made to silence whistleblowers within the system.

Adding to the list of allegations, the association claimed that fake patients were shown in records to raise bills and claim payments.

