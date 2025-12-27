Day 27 of 108 Ambulance Employees Strike: Workers Threaten Hunger Strike if Govt Remains Silent

The ongoing work stoppage and protest by employees of the 108 Mritunjay Ambulance service entered its 27th day on Saturday, with hundreds of staff continuing their sit-in demonstration at Chachal in Guwahati.

On Friday, representatives of the protesting employees held a meeting with National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, Managing Director Dr Lakshmanan S, during which they raised serious allegations of corruption, harassment, and mismanagement against GVK EMRI, the agency operating the 108 service in Assam.

While the NHM did not take an immediate decision following the discussions, Dr Lakshmanan assured the protesters that the issues raised would be placed before the state government for further deliberation.

The employees have also demanded the reinstatement of over a thousand 108 service workers who were allegedly terminated from their jobs in recent months.

Escalating their agitation, the protesting staff warned that if the government fails to respond decisively within the next two days, nearly 3,000- 108 ambulance employees will launch an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site in Chachal.

