Dabba Trading Scam in Guwahati: Police Probe Full Extent of Alleged Scam

Guwahati’s Panbazar police have arrested Asim Goel, a resident of Athgaon, for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale trading and mutual fund scam amounting to over ₹11 crore.

The accused lured multiple investors with promises of high returns through trading and share market investments. However, when investors attempted to withdraw their funds, Goel went into hiding.

Following his arrest on Thursday, Panbazar police conducted a raid at his residence in Athgaon and an office on AT Road on Friday, taking him along. During the operation, police seized multiple bank passbooks and suspicious documents.

Goel, along with his brother Akshay Goel, has allegedly been involved in illegal dabba trading for a long time. Reports suggest that funds collected from Assam-based investors were transferred to Akshay, who is based in another state. The police are currently examining the seized documents, and Akshay Goel is also likely to be arrested soon.

A case has been registered at Panbazar Police Station (Case No. 5/2025). The scam has affected a diverse group of victims, including small business owners, a BJP youth leader, vegetable traders, and even a priest from the Kamakhya Temple.

