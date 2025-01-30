Guwahati Man Arrested for Duping Businessmen, BJP Youth Leader in Trading Fraud

The Panbazar Police in Guwahati on Thursday arrested one Asim Goel, a resident of Athgaon, for allegedly orchestrating a massive trading and mutual fund scam amounting to over ₹11 crore.

The accused deceived multiple investors by offering high returns through trading and share market investments. When the investors sought to recover their money, Goel went into hiding after the scam was uncovered.

A case has been registered against him at Panbazar Police Station (Case No. 5/2025).

Fraudulent Scheme Exposed

Investigations reveal that Goel used his late father’s identity to gain trust among investors. His father, Arun Kumar Goel, was an accountant at ICICI Bank, and Asim maintained business ties with his father’s associates. Exploiting these connections, he collected advance payments from businessmen, claiming he would return their tax deductions. To support his fraud, he provided fake tax deposit receipts, which later turned out to be fabricated.

Multiple Complaints Filed

The scam affected a wide range of victims, including small business owners, a BJP youth leader, vegetable traders, and even a priest from the Kamakhya Temple. Asim Goel now faces multiple cases registered across three police stations in Guwahati—Bharalumukh, Fatasil, and Panbazar.

Police have also initiated an investigation into his brother, Akshay Goel, for allegedly assisting in the fraudulent activities.

