12-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped By Fish Seller In Guwahati

Guwahati city police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area a few months ago.

The accused, identified as Babul Ahmed, was apprehended from Baghbar Maharipam village in Barpeta district following a prolonged manhunt.

According to information, the heinous incident took place at Kushal Nagar in Bamunimaidan area of the city few months ago.The accused reportedly lived as a tenant at the victim’s house and had committed the crime when the latter’s mother was away for work.

Ahmed worked as a fish seller in the locality and had fled to Barpeta after committing the crime, sources said.

A case under relevant sections was later registered against the malefactor.

Earlier this month, Guwahati city police arrested an individual who is accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl in Birubari area.

The accused, identified as Diganta Das, was apprehended from Jalukbari area. He was on the run following the incident.

Das (49) is the landlord of the rented house where the victim girl and her family resided.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by the accused at their rented house when her parents were outside. The incident was reported at Nizorapara area in Birubari.

Following the incident, her family members filed a police complaint against Das.

It is also learned that Das had threatened the family of vacating the house after the police complaint was filed.