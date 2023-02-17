Guwahati News

Guwahati: Woman Among 3 Fraudsters Arrested for Duping People

The three accused have been apprehended from Guwahati’s Odalbakra locality.
The Guwahati Police has arrested three fraudsters including a woman for allegedly looting money from people.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nikita Tiyari of Rehabari, Jyotisman Lahkar of Geetanagar and Rajesh Mandal hailing from Nagaland.

As per allegations leveled against the three persons, they had been looting many people since a long period of time.

Nikita has been kept at the Women Police Station Pan Bazaar and the two accused youths are under the custody of the Bhangagarh Police.

Nikita was reportedly involved in a mobile theft case which was registered at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station. She had been looting huge sums of money from people by posing as an employee of Real Estate Business.

An investigation is currently underway into the case.

Guwahati police

