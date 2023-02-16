Rs 1.3 Lakh Disbursed For Beneficiaries Under PMAY-G: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Assam cabinet minister for panchayat and rural development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Thursday said that Rs 1,30,000 were paid directly to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G).

The Assam minister was speaking at an event in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra today where he inaugurated the ceremony of funds release under the central government scheme. He said, “We have provided Rs 1,30,000 directly to the beneficiaries under the scheme. Apart from that we have also provided Rs 21,000 under several other sections.”

Taking to Twitter, Ranjeet Kumar Dass wrote, “PMAY-G, an active initiation by #GOI under the vision of @narendramodi ji of "Housing for all by 2024.”

“I am honoured to inaugurate 'The Ceremony Of Funds Release' to 3.8L beneficiaries, on behalf of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at International Hall of Srimanta Sankardev kalakhetra,Ghy,” he further wrote.