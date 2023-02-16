Rs 1.3 Lakh Disbursed For Beneficiaries Under PMAY-G: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Assam cabinet minister for panchayat and rural development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Thursday said that Rs 1,30,000 were paid directly to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G).
The Assam minister was speaking at an event in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra today where he inaugurated the ceremony of funds release under the central government scheme. He said, “We have provided Rs 1,30,000 directly to the beneficiaries under the scheme. Apart from that we have also provided Rs 21,000 under several other sections.”
Taking to Twitter, Ranjeet Kumar Dass wrote, “PMAY-G, an active initiation by #GOI under the vision of @narendramodi ji of "Housing for all by 2024.”
“I am honoured to inaugurate 'The Ceremony Of Funds Release' to 3.8L beneficiaries, on behalf of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at International Hall of Srimanta Sankardev kalakhetra,Ghy,” he further wrote.
Speaking on the occasion, Dass said, “So far, the beneficiaries have received a total of Rs 1,51,000. Moreover, a total of 3,80,000 have received the first installment of the amount.”
However, another six to seven lakh beneficiaries are yet to get their own houses, the state cabinet minister mentioned.
Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Around six to seven lakh beneficiaries under the flagship housing scheme are yet to get their own houses for which funds will soon be released from the Centre.”
Furthermore, the Assam minister informed about the amount released by the Centre for the state under the PMAY scheme. He said, “Under the PMAY scheme, the Centre has released a total of Rs 9,044 crores. Within 20 months, the beneficiaries have received this fund.”
Meanwhile, he also warned the people to not fall for middlemen in this regard. He said that people should immediately contact the police if anyone asks for money in the name of the scheme. He also urged the police for intervention in such cases.
It may be noted that the Panchayat and Rural Development department under the government of Assam today held a fund disbursal programme in Guwahati’s Kalakshetra where cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass was present.
The government today disbursed the funds for a total of 3,80,000 beneficiaries under the PMAY-G scheme. The funds were for those people who do not own a house or live in kutcha houses.