Gauhati HC Orders Probe Into Scam Worth Rs 500 Crores of PNRD

A huge scam of worth Rs. 500 crores of Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Department (PNRD) has come forward in Gauhati High Court on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Gauhati High Court has ordered an inquiry into the scam in 10 districts of the state.

The Public Audit Committee of Assam has been directed to probe into the scam.

The High court was hearing a PIL was filed by Amguri Naba Nirman Samiti and ordered for the inquiry.

The court has also ordered an investigation and appropriate action to be taken against the scamsters.

Notably, the scam took place during the financial years of 2009-10 and 2016-17.

The scam was committed in the name of implementation of NREGA and Golden Jubilee Self-Employment Scheme.