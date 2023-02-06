13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Landlord In Guwahati

A 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped at her residence in Guwahati’s Birubari area on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the minor girl was allegedly raped by the landlord of their rented house when her parents were outside. The incident was reported at Nizorapara area in Birubari.

The accused landlord has been identified as Diganta Das (49).

Following the incident, her family members filed a police complaint against Das, who is currently on the run.

It is also learned that Das had threatened the family of vacating the house after the police complaint was filed.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt against the accused.

Earlier yesterday, another heinous case of rape had surfaced wherein a minor girl was held captive and repeatedly raped for two days in Dibrugarh's Lahowal.

As per reports, the girl was abducted by a minor boy and was taken to a nearby tea garden at Bebejia in Lahowal on February 3 (Friday).

According to the police, the minor girl was tied up and physically assaulted for two days.

Upon searching, the girl was rescued in an unconscious state from the incident spot on the evening of February 4 (Saturday). The incident was reported to the police on Sunday morning.

The prime accused, according to the statement of the victim girl and her family members, has been identified as Bhaijan Ali. He is a resident of the same village.

Ali was arrested by the Lahowal Police. Moreover, upon Ali’s confession, two others were also arrested in regards to the case.