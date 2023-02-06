Nagaland Polls: CM Neiphiu Rio Files Nomination

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday filed his nomination from the '11 Northen Angami-II' constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Rio thanked the people of his constituency and sought their support again.

Rio in a tweet said, "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again.”

On January 26, Neiphiu Rio said that the seat-sharing formula has already been worked out.

His statement came amid BJP protests over seat-sharing arrangements with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and ticket issues in the state.

"The seat-sharing formula has already been decided in the presence of the party workers. We stand by the decision," chief minister Rio said.

This time, BJP is demanding 30 seats in the alliance with NDPP.

Congress has given a call to all the like-minded parties to come together to oust the UDA government.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.