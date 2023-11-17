1.35 Kg Heroin Meant for Local Clients in Assam Seized, 2 Couriers Held

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam arrested two drug couriers and seized 98 pkts heroin weighing 1 kg 350 gms (without cover) in Amingaon on Thursday night.
Based on source information, one TATA DI bearing Regn No. NL 01 08 A 8541 coming from Churachandpur to a lower Assam District was intercepted by STF Assam in Amingaon and accordingly, the packets of heroin concealed in hidden chambers were detected.
The two arrested drug couriers were identified as Tomizur Rahman of Wangoi and Abdul Rahim of Lilong (Manipur).
The operation was carried by Parthasarathi Mahanta, DIG STF and Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Addl SP( HQ), Kamrup cum Addl SP, STF .
Necessary legal action being initiated at STF PS.