Guwahati News

1.35 Kg Heroin Meant for Local Clients in Assam Seized, 2 Couriers Held

Based on source information, one TATA DI bearing Regn No. NL 01 08 A 8541 coming from Churachandpur to a lower Assam District was intercepted by STF Assam in Amingaon and accordingly, the packets of heroin concealed in hidden chambers were detected.