Two Habitual Women Drug Peddlers Held near Khanapara Bus Stand in Guwahati
Based on secret inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Thursday apprehended two habitual women drug peddlers and recovered around 43 numbers of vials containing suspected Heroin weighing 54.5 Grams.
The STF Assam also recovered Cash Rs.5,680 and one mobile handset from their possession.
The raid was conducted by STF Assam near Khanapara bus stand under Dispur Police Station Jurisdiction.
The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Sunita Basumatary alias Angel (19) daughter of Lt. Rubi Basumatary of Saukuchi, near Lakhi- Mandir, PS: Basistha under Kamrup Metro District and Pranita Das(45) wife of Lt. Nipun Das, village- Deba Nagar near Khanapara, PS-Dispur, Permanent address-Patbaochi PS under Barpeta District.
Necessary legal actions are being done.
Meanwhile, in another anti-drug operation by Karbi Anglong police, a vehicle was intercepted and 130 soap cases containing 1.652 kg of suspected heroin were recovered.
The boxes were found from a hidden chamber of the vehicle and two people from a neighbouring State were apprehended.