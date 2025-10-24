14 Days Later, Guwahati Salon Manager’s Death Remains a Mystery

The mysterious death of Sagar Bania, a young salon manager, continues to shock the city. His body was discovered 14 days ago inside Head Zone, a salon located in the Shankar Complex of Christian Basti, Guwahati.

Sagar, a resident of Sipajhar in Darrang district, had been employed at the salon but reportedly had not received his salary for three months. His family alleges that he was owed around Rs 2.5 lakh by the salon owner, Mukesh Agarwal.

According to the family, a heated argument had taken place between Sagar and the owner over the pending dues on the day of the incident. Sagar reportedly informed his family about the dispute later that night.

Tragically, Sagar’s body was found under suspicious circumstances, leading his family to claim that he was murdered in a premeditated manner. They further alleged that the crime was being staged as a suicide to cover up the murder.

Adding to the ongoing mystery, Sagar’s iPhone, believed to contain important information regarding the incident, has not been recovered.

A complaint filed by the family at Dispur Police Station has led to a case being registered against Mukesh Agarwal, who reportedly fled the city on the day of the incident. Sources say he switched off his mobile phones and remains untraceable.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing and have urged anyone with information about Sagar’s death or the whereabouts of Mukesh Agarwal to come forward.

Also Read: Unisex Salon Owner's Death Shrouded in Mystery in Assam's Hailakandi