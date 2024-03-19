Unisex Salon Owner's Death Shrouded in Mystery in Assam's Hailakandi

In a shocking turn of events, the body of Relax Hair and Beauty Unisex Salon owner Uttam Sil was discovered inside the store at Surjya Market in Hailakandi. Sil had been missing since Saturday night, and his body was found concealed in a box within the closed salon.
Family members, upon breaking the locks of the salon, made the grim discovery and alleged foul play in what they believe was a planned murder. Law enforcement authorities were promptly informed, and upon arrival, police recovered the body and dispatched it for postmortem examination. Notably, CCTV footage from both the salon and the market complex is under police scrutiny.
Initial investigations reveal an empty liquor bottle near the body and evident injury marks on the victim's neck, suggesting possible strangulation as the cause of death.
The family has implicated an employee named "Ruman" in the murder, alleging further that Ruman is a Bangladeshi national. As of now, police have initiated a manhunt for Ruman but have yet to apprehend him.