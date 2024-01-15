14-Year-Old Girl Missing from Guwahati's Beltola Locality; Police Launch Investigation

A 14-year-old girl from CK Academy School's seventh grade has been missing since Monday morning.
The victim girl has been identified as Deepika Raut of Bakrapara in Beltola locality of Guwahati city.
The father of the missing girl filed a missing complaint with the Basistha police station, alleging that the girl went missing from their rented residence in Bakrapara and that the victim girl's phone was turned off.
The city police has already registered the missing complaint and started an investigation into the case.
Citizens are also urged to call 6900627420 if they have any information about the whereabouts of the missing girl.