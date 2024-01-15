Elephant Electrocuted in Assam Amid Uruka Festivities

Amidst the euphoria of ‘Uruka’, an elephant died of electrocution at Letekujan in Greater Morangi area under the Golaghat district of Assam.
According to initial reports, a herd of elephants on the prowl have been roaming across various localities of the Morangi area for the past six months (approximately).
Meanwhile, a herd of elephants has been stationed in the Letekujan area for the past week. Last night, one of the elephants in the herd got into contact with a live electric wire near National Highway 39 and perished on the spot.
Following the incident, a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the pachyderm.