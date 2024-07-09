15-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging in Guwahati's Bamunimaidan

A 15-year-old girl tragically ended her life in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan on Tuesday, sources said.
As per sources, the girl was found hanging inside her residence in Bamunimaidan's Kushal Nagar. The deceased girl who was a Class 9 student, made this extreme decision while she was alone at home after her parents had left for work earlier this morning.
The girl's mother revealed that her daughter chose to end her life as a result of some love-related reasons.
Meanwhile, the Chandmari police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.