Guwahati: Homeopathy College Vice Principal Dies By Suicide

In a shocking incident, the Vice Principal of a medical college in Guwahati city allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported at Swahid Jadav Nath Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Barbari area.
According to information, the deceased, identified as Dr Narayan Debnath (57), was found hanging at his quarters inside the college premises around 5:45 am. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
Dr. Debnath, who had been residing with his family for the past year, was discovered by students residing nearby, who immediately alerted the authorities.
Originally from Doboka in Lanka, Dr Debnath later acquired property in Nagaon. His family was not present in Guwahati when he did the unthinkable.
At the time of filing this report, his body awaits retrieval for post-mortem examination pending the arrival of a magistrate.
Further investigation is on