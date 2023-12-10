15th Revised Edition of Hemkosh & Braille Version of Assamese Grammar Unveiled in Guwahati

In contrast, Baruah stated about the braille version of the first Assamese grammar, "The first grammar of the Assamese language was conceptualized and published by Hemchandra Barua in 1873. As you are aware, I completed the 15th edition of the Hemkosh Braille Dictionary and distributed it free of cost to visually impaired schools and universities. However, while working on the Hemkosh dictionary, we discovered that the Braille script did not include any Assamese grammar. Over the years, the visually impaired students have gained knowledge without a proper grammar. Thus, we realized the importance of the Assamese grammar in braille version. We have already published this Braille grammar in two volumes. The two volumes of the Braille grammar will also be distributed free of cost,” added Jayanta Baruah.