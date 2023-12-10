15th Revised Edition of Hemkosh & Braille Version of Assamese Grammar Unveiled in Guwahati

On the occasion of the 188th birth anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Late Hemchandra Baruah, the 15th revised edition of Hemkosh, as well as the Braille version of the Assamese grammar was officially unveiled at Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar.
Renowned educationist Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, President of Asom Sahitya Sabha Dr. Surjya Hazarika, President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha for six terms Taren Boro formally released both these books in the presence of many eminent personalities at Vivekananda Kendra in Uzanbazar.
At the beginning of the event, a lamp was lit in front of the portrait of Hemchandra Baruah. After this, Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Dr. Surya Hazarika, Taren Boro, who were present on the dais, were felicitated with one ‘Phulam Gamosa’, ‘Seleng Chadar’ and Bouquet by Jayanta Baruah, the proprietor of the Sadin- Pratidin Group and the editor of Asomiya Pratidin.
In addition, three renowned linguists Dr Malini Goswami, Dr. Basanta Goswami and Dr Upen Rabha Hakasam, respectively, were also formally felicitated at the event for their association with 15th edition of Hemkosh.
Dr. Malini Goswami was felicitated by Jayanta Barua's wife Ruby Baruah with a pair of ‘Mekhela Chadar’ and one ‘Phulam Gamosa’.
Linguist Dr. Basant Goswami was felicitated by Anuradha Sharma Pujari with an Eri Chadar, Seleng Chadar and Phulam Gamosa and similarly, Dr Upen Rabha Hakasam was also felicitated with a Gamosa, Eri chadar, Seleng Chadar.
Speaking on the occasion, Jayanta Barua said, "The Hemkosh Dictionary of Assamese language, which was prepared by late Hemchandra Baruah Dev, was published in the year 1900. Later, two editions were published by my grandfather Anandaram Baruah Dev. After him, my father Devananda Baruah Dev continued to work on Hemkosh from the fourth edition to the 14th edition. Today we gather here at the launch of the 15th edition of Hemkosh. In the last 12 years, after my father's demise in the year 2011, no new version of Hemkosh has been introduced. We reprinted my father's 14th edition and distributed it to the public. So, after conferring with numerous learned people, we began work on the 15th edition of Hemkosh in early 2022.”
In contrast, Baruah stated about the braille version of the first Assamese grammar, "The first grammar of the Assamese language was conceptualized and published by Hemchandra Barua in 1873. As you are aware, I completed the 15th edition of the Hemkosh Braille Dictionary and distributed it free of cost to visually impaired schools and universities. However, while working on the Hemkosh dictionary, we discovered that the Braille script did not include any Assamese grammar. Over the years, the visually impaired students have gained knowledge without a proper grammar. Thus, we realized the importance of the Assamese grammar in braille version. We have already published this Braille grammar in two volumes. The two volumes of the Braille grammar will also be distributed free of cost,” added Jayanta Baruah.
Baruah also expressed his gratitude to Kaushik Sharma, Diganta Talukdar and Subhash Sharma of Braille Press, as well as everyone involved in the preparation of this Braille grammar.
In his address, Barua further expressed his sincere thanks to all three linguists as well as everyone associated with the 15th edition of Hemkosh as a parent for fulfilling this noble cause.
Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University Pratap Jyoti Handique, Registrar of Tezpur University Biren Das, office bearers of Ellora Vigyan Manch, representatives of several universities and other educational institutions in the state, leaders of various parties, organizations, media persons of various news organizations, local personalities from different fields etc were present at the event today.
Earlier, the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Gauhati University observed a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the 188th birth anniversary of late Hemchandra Baruah in front of his full-fledged statue.
Floral tributes were paid to ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah on the occasion.
The program was conducted under the direction of the Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Chandan Goswami.
Managing director of Pratidin Time, Smitakshi B Goswami, President of Ellora Vigyan Manch Dr Kaliprasad Sarma, Executive Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Dhairjya Hazarika, Deputy Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and working president of Ellora Vigyan Manch Joydeev Sarma, former Cotton University head professor Paban Saharia among others were present at the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Asomiya Pratidin Executive Editor Dhairjya Hazarika said, "We have come a long way from where late Hemchandra Baruah got things started. Even after a century, we are in such a crisis that despite being under the rule of an independent government, there is no need to explain the condition of our language.”
On the other hand, Smitakshi B Goswami, managing director of Pratidin Time and great- grand daughter of late Hemchandra Barua, said, "My great grand-father late Hemchandra Baruah gave a new dimension to the Assamese language by composing Hemkosh and Assamese grammar during the language crisis. Today, on this auspicious day, I remember him with reverence.”