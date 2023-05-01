Floral Tributes Paid to Hemchandra Baruah on 126th Death Anniversary

While speaking at the occasion, Jayanta Baruah said, “We all have gathered here on the auspicious occasion of Hemchandra Baruah Deb’s death anniversary. Also on the same occasion, we will be receiving the certificate for the Guinness World Record for the ‘Hemkosh’. I thank the people of Assam for showering their blessings on us. These blessings will help us gather more strength to work for the development of Assamese society and culture in the future.”

Jayanta Baruah will be handed over the official certificate by the Guinness World record team for South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" which etched its name in the record book as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary.

Various organizations and individuals felicitated Jayanta Baruah for the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ etching its name in the Guinness World Records. The organizations including All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, Tai Ahom Students Union, Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya, Elora Manch, etc felicitated Jayanta Baruah for his contributions towards the society.

Hemchandra Barua also known as Hem Barua was a prominent writer, and social reformer of Assam in the 19th century. He hailed from Sivasagar district of Assam. He was the compiler of the first exhaustive Assamese dictionary Hemkosh, where spellings based on Sanskrit were first introduced.