16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Guwahati Residence

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her residence in Guwahati's Beltola Survey area. The girl, identified as Neha Kumari, disappeared from her home on Sunday night (March 17), leaving her family in distress.
According to her father, Neha left the house around 6:25 PM on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since. Notably, there was no one else present at the residence when she stepped out.
The family, residing in a rented house in the locality, grew increasingly worried as Neha failed to return home overnight. After fruitless attempts to locate her, the family reached out to the police for assistance.
Efforts are currently underway by the police to trace the missing girl. It is suspected that she may have been abducted by unidentified individuals.
Further investigation is on.