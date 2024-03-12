Female DJ Missing For Past 3 Months From Guwahati

A female disc jockey who goes by the name DJ Dione has been missing from Guwahati for the past three months, reports on Tuesday stated.
DJ Dione alias Damini Bhayaskar has been reportedly missing for the last three months. Her mobile phone was suspiciously found switched off since December 13, 2023.
Moreover, the DJ has also remained hard to find on her social media handles since then.
According to the information at hand, she resided in Guwahati's Christian Basti situated Rangoli Apartments. When the residents approached the family after sensing her disappearance for some time, they were reportedly chased away.
According to them, the family members said that DJ Dione is fine while sharply retorting at their inquisitions.
Meanwhile, a missing person report was filed by the residents of the apartment at Dispur Police Station after which the matter has come to light.
So far, there is no information of her whereabouts and further investigations will only reveal more details.