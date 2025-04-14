199 Dumpers Checked, 24 Violations in Guwahati Joint Drive

In a joint operation carried out by the Guwahati Traffic Police and the Transport Department on April 13, 2025, a total of 199 dumpers were inspected, leading to the detection of 24 offences.

The violations recorded during the drive included 15 cases of drivers not wearing seat belts, 2 cases of vehicles operating without valid pollution certificates, 3 instances of drunken driving, 1 case of driving without a valid licence, and 3 cases of overloading.

Enforcement actions included 18 non-FIR cases sent to court, 6 e-challans issued on the spot, and 3 driving licences seized.

Officials from both departments reiterated their commitment to ensuring road safety and affirmed that such joint operations will continue in the days ahead to curb traffic violations and enhance public safety.

Earlier on Sunday, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka, and Transport Officer Himanshu Das personally led the drive across different city areas. The team conducted thorough checks on dumpers plying the roads during nighttime hours.

During the operation, several dumpers found to be operating without valid documents were penalized on the spot. The crackdown comes in the wake of increasing public concern over the reckless movement of dumpers, which has been blamed for multiple tragic accidents involving innocent lives.

