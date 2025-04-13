Guwahati Cracks Down on Rogue Dumpers After CM’s Stern Order

Acting on the directives of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a joint operation was carried out late last night against dumpers operating illegally in various parts of Guwahati city. The operation was a collaborative effort by the Guwahati police and the Transport Department, targeting unregulated movement of dumpers that has recently led to several fatal accidents.

Advertisment

Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka, and Transport Officer Himanshu Das personally led the drive across different city areas. The team conducted thorough checks on dumpers plying the roads during nighttime hours.

During the operation, several dumpers found to be operating without valid documents were penalized on the spot. The crackdown comes in the wake of increasing public concern over the reckless movement of dumpers, which has been blamed for multiple tragic accidents involving innocent lives.

Authorities have assured that such operations will continue to ensure the safety of commuters and to bring unregulated heavy vehicle operations under control.

Also Read: Assam to Honour Bhupen Hazarika with Pan-India Events, Biopic Book, and Memorial