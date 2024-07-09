Two Dead In Separate Accidents In Guwahati's Azara

Two dreadful accidents in the space of a few hours rocked Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday. Two people have been confirmed to have died in the accidents.
The first case involved an accident within the premises of the Delhivery.com warehouse where a company truck ran over a worker leaving him dead. Tulsi Hazowary, aged 30 was killed in the unfortunate mishap.
Sources informed that he was a resident of a nearby area known as Patgaon Nepali Basti where he lived with his wife and four children. Demanding justice, locals gheraoed the company's facility and sought compensation for the family of the deceased. They demanded that the facility be shut for operations until any compensation is handed out.
According to the locals, the accident occurred due to the negligence of a few of the company's employees. They highlighted another accident under similar that had taken place at the warehouse previously alleging gross negligence towards welfare of workers. Azara Police reached the scene and retrieved the body.
In another accident on the national highway 17 in Azara, an unidentified vehicle hit a two-wheeler leaving the rider dead on the spot. The car that caused the accident fled from the scene immediately.
The deceased, whose identity has not been established yet, had left his home to head to Mirza on his two-wheeler with registration AS 25 U 5165 when he was hit from behind by the speeding car.
Following the gruesome accident, traffic movement along the highway was disrupted. Palasbari Police reached the scene and retrieved the body which has been kept at a morgue.