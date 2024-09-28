2 AdtU Professors Recognized Among World’s Top 2% Scientists In Stanford University Ranking

Assam down town University (AdtU) is celebrating a significant academic milestone as two of its distinguished faculty members, Dr Saikat Sen and Dr T V V L N Rao, have been named among the world’s top 2 per cent scientists in the prestigious Stanford University ranking, as reported by Elsevier in 2024.
Dr Saikat Sen, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, and Dr T V V L N Rao, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to research and academia. Their inclusion in this elite group is a testament to their relentless dedication, innovative research, and academic excellence in their respective fields.
“We are incredibly proud of Dr Saikat Sen and Dr T V V L N Rao for this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr Prof. N. C. Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of AdtU. “Their achievements highlight the quality of education and research at our university and further enhance our reputation on the global academic stage.”
The Stanford University ranking evaluates scientists based on various metrics, including citations and the impact of their research, placing Dr Sen and Dr Rao among scholars making significant contributions to their disciplines.
AdtU remains committed to supporting its faculty in pursuing groundbreaking research that addresses contemporary challenges and contributes to the advancement of knowledge on a global scale. The university's dedication to excellence is clearly reflected in the remarkable achievements of its academic community.